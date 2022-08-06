SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Opinion | Letters
Opinion
Letter: Help is available after an abortion

August 06, 2022 08:00 AM
Abby Sharpe's story (July 27, 2022) illustrates the deep pain of abortion. Project Rachel can help.

Their website, hopeafterabortion.com , can put you in touch with a program near you to walk you through the healing process. I encourage anyone who is suffering with post-abortion distress to contact them.

Margaret Frank, Rochester

