Opinion Letters

Letter: Hogs will produce massive waste

Letter to the Editor graphic
February 28, 2023 07:30 AM

My response to your February 18, 2023 article “Planning commission recommends larger feedlots in Fillmore County":

I feel there was a key dynamic to the above-noted article that was overlooked. Who bought forth the recommendation to double the animal unit limit for feedlots in Fillmore County, and how would they or could they benefit. Just as important, what is the benefit, or impact, on the average xounty citizen? A sixth generation Black Hammer farmer is quoted in your article asking the question “Why is the Planning Commission trying to double it unnecessarily?”

One possible scenario: In the case of a hog farm, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency assigns a value of .3 (three tenths of one percent) animal units per 55 - 300 pound hog. At the recommended new capacity of 4,000 animal units, 13,333 hogs could be on site. Forbes says that pigs average 11 pounds per day of manure. The University of North Carolina has calculated that an adult swine produces 10 times as much feces as a human. Extending the math concludes that the 13,333 hogs would generate 146,663 pounds of fecal matter per day. With 21,271 ( US.census.gov ) residents in Fillmore County, this one feedlot site would produce 6.8 times the amount of fecal matter as the entire county human population every day.

Thomas Ferris, Byron

