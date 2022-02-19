Letter: Home COVID tests have been too slow to arrive

I just got a notice today that my four free COVID home tests from Biden will arrive next Tuesday, one month and one week after I ordered them.

Now what good is that? If I was exposed last month, I would either know by now that I didn't get it, or if I did get it, I would either be over it, still be in the hospital, or dead. So obviously the way you use these tests is that when they arrive, if you are alive and haven't been sick in the last month your test is negative.

How many billions of dollars was wasted on this failed effort? Just chalk this one up to another failure by the Biden administration and the list is getting longer and longer.

John Carpenter, Rochester