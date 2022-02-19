Letter: Home COVID tests have been too slow to arrive
I just got a notice today that my four free COVID home tests from Biden will arrive next Tuesday, one month and one week after I ordered them.
Now what good is that? If I was exposed last month, I would either know by now that I didn't get it, or if I did get it, I would either be over it, still be in the hospital, or dead. So obviously the way you use these tests is that when they arrive, if you are alive and haven't been sick in the last month your test is negative.
How many billions of dollars was wasted on this failed effort? Just chalk this one up to another failure by the Biden administration and the list is getting longer and longer.
John Carpenter, Rochester
Reading Sen. Carla Nelson’s recent commentary ("Ending SSI tax is senator's aim") calling for the elimination of the social security tax in Minnesota I felt the need to add some clarifying information that the senator selectively left out.
In September 2020, my wife and I accepted a call to serve as Co Pastors of the Congregational Church UCC here in Rochester. As a Christian minister, I believe that God calls us to help create a world where all people have what they need to flourish.
The Feb. 14 Rochester City Council study session meeting on the Sixth Street bridge and related amenities offered only two choices (out of 10 they considered but did not present). The cost was exploitative — $18 million dollars for ordinary and boring at the same time.
As members of the Rochester-Olmsted Youth Commission and students in Rochester and Byron high schools, the pandemic changed our lives in ways we couldn’t have imagined. Beyond the upheaval in schedules, the uncertainty and the isolation, we worried about the virus and its potential effect on us, our families and our lives.