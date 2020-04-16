The March 25 front-page article, “Not without Hope,” really troubles me. I appreciate the newspaper broadcasting this news; however, I am shocked and angry that the American Cancer Society (ACS) chose to close Hope Lodge. This has been a stable resource in Rochester for cancer patients to obtain free accommodations while they are being treated at Mayo Clinic. The article explains that the reasoning for the closure was for the safety of the guests due to threats posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The article states, “Most of the cancer patients staying there have compromised immune systems and are especially susceptible to the virus.”
This should be a key reason to NOT close lodges throughout the country. These establishments have been certified for housing immuno-compromised patrons by: keeping an ultra-clean environment, monitoring/limiting the number of outsiders entering the buildings, and providing a quiet place for added rest in proximity to medical facilities. Because the ACS expelled their guests from Hope Lodge, those guests were forced to find other lodging, requiring expending physical and emotional energy moving to places of significantly higher risk (hotels, where the general population would be). Adding to their stress would be the daily costs for lodging, and if unable to pay, the patients would simply return to their own communities, stopping their treatment plans. Cancer patients should be treated better by the organization supposedly working on their behalf. I certainly hope other facilities housing clinic patients will not be following the error of the ACS.
Thank you for hearing my concern.
Dan Bergen, Rochester