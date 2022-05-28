Letter: How about stationing military in schools?

We have 200,000 military stationed overseas and 1.4 million in the army alone stateside. You consider school shootings domestic terrorism but fail to act at any level.

With 130,000 schools in our country , I think maybe we could use our own military to protect our schools. Maybe two each and let our city police take care of their cities.

Please stop the political BS and protect my grandchildren and my neighbors children.

Dave Bainter, Oronoco