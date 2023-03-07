Letter: How about swapping Lincoln and Friedell school sites?

I am a resident of Slatterly Park neighborhood. I’ve noticed that traffic congestion is becoming a bit of an issue at Lincoln K8 choice school during the afternoon pickup.

From about 3:30 to 4:10, parents queue around the entire block encompassing Eighth and Ninth avenues and 10th and 11th streets waiting to pick up their children. The queue of parents along Eighth Avenue is a safety hazard for pedestrians and cyclists, because it obstructs pedestrian view of northbound traffic on Eighth Avenue.

The reason for this conundrum is that Slatterly Park neighborhood does not have the infrastructure in place to accommodate a large volume of vehicle traffic, being that it is a pre-war neighborhood of tightly knit single-family residences.

However, the old Friedell Middle School building would be a perfect place to relocate a choice school. There is a built-in infrastructure of roads leading up to the parking lot that are perfectly suited to accommodate a large volume of traffic during pick-up and drop-off times, without disturbing a residential area.

Therefore, I propose that RPS repurpose the Friedell building to be a K8 choice school and repurpose the Lincoln building to be used for the current programs at Friedell (RAIL, the Middle School Right fit program, and possibly the HS gymnastics programs). This would reduce the acute traffic disturbances in Slatterly Park and improve drop-off and pick-up efficiency for parents and children.

Drew Seisler, Rochester