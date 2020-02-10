At Trump rallies, he spews lies right in the faces of his supporters while they clap and cheer.
Often, these followers begin chanting, "Lock her up!" Hillary Clinton was investigated about Benghazi by the Republican Congress 22 times with no wrong-doing found. The FBI investigated the Hillary email issue and found no wrongdoing.
Trump insisted that his Department of Justice again investigate Hillary. Now, over two years later, especially investigating the Clinton Foundation and the Uranium One deal, they found no wrongdoing.
Some say Hillary is the most exonerated politician in American history.
Now, contrast that to Trump.
We have the transcript of his Ukrainian call that leaves no doubt that Trump was blackmailing Ukraine for Trump's political gain. Trump's blanket refusal to let administration officials testify before Congress was obvious obstruction of Congress.
A year ago the Trump Foundation was ordered shut down for charity fraud. The Mueller Report documented 10 cases of likely obstruction of justice which can be criminally charged once Trump leaves office.
Trump called the whistleblower "almost a spy" and used the word "treason." This was an attempt to both incite harm against this person and to frighten others from speaking out against corruption.
He attacks freedom of the press, calling them "the enemy of the people," while he speaks with forked tongue on over 15,000 falsehoods.
And now, the Republican Senate has fully embraced and normalized lawbreaking, corruption, and evil.
How long can evil win in America?
Greg Rendahl, Ostrander