Letter: How Social Security tax affects this taxpayer

There have been many readers' viewpoints in the Post Bulletin lately regarding the government's consideration of doing away with the tax on Social Security, and how this is going to benefit the wealthy.

I would like to know what these readers' standard of wealth is. All one needs to do is earn more than $25,000 per year in Social Security in order to have it taxed.

For the 2022 tax year, my taxable income was $37,400 and for this the IRS is taxing 60% of my Social Security. Come mid-April I am going to have to borrow about $3,000 to pay tax due the IRS and state of Minnesota. Almost all of it was due to taxed Social Security.

Somehow I do not feel very wealthy.

John McCormick, Rochester