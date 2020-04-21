Mr. Weber’s recent article on the flu pandemic of 1918 correctly states the epidemic, which killed upwards of 50 million people, was mistakenly attributed to Spain. In Curt Brown’s “Minnesota 1918: When Flu, Fire, and War Ravaged the State”, the outbreak is believed to have originated in Kansas, spread by American GIs training in the state. The book references attempts to label the outbreak “German Flu,” a reaction of American anger against the Kaiser. We should reflect on these inaccuracies when Mr. Trump insists on naming Covid19 the “China Flu.” Is he also willing to make America responsible for last century’s pandemic?
Tom Lundahl, Lake City