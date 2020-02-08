It is no secret that we are living in challenging times.
When examining a graph produced by Politics That Work, I was intrigued by their statistics. I checked their validity by consulting a media truth site, Media Bias/Fact Check, which concluded their facts were “mostly true, with a slight liberal bias.” With that in mind, I offer their findings.
The studies that Politics That Work found detailed how each party (Democrat and Republican) consistently voted. It is important to also note that Politics That Work has no party affiliation.
According to their graphs, the Democrats overwhelmingly voted for internet freedom, funding dducation, disaster relief, poverty amelioration, restricting money in politics, racial equality, public health, humane immigration policies, women’s rights, gun control, environmental and consumer protection, higher spending, and taxing the wealthy.
Republican votes have mainly centered on military spending, taxing the middle class and a hawkish foreign policy.
Our votes do matter! And the quality of our lives is heavily dependent on what is decided by our lawmakers: the education of our children, our health care, our air quality and water safety, our neighbors’ and our own safety, what happens during a disaster,andso on. How we vote matters! How they vote matters!
As citizens, we want to know who is in our corner and who is fighting for us. Based on these statistics, you decide. Do your own homework. Check it out. And then vote accordingly.
Flo Sandok, Rochester