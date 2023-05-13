Letter: Increase the modest amount U.S. spends promoting peace

David Vine in his book "The United States of War" describes U.S. wars since our inception — nearly constant war. War has not brought peace. The alternative: Peacebuilding.

First do no harm. Stop our war making. Peacebuilding is an alternative and the U.S. does have small efforts at peacebuilding. They could be better funded.

The Friends Committee on National Legislation with its 135 advocacy teams in 45 states is advocating for more funding for three peacebuilding programs: the Complex Crisis Fund, Atrocities Prevention and Reconciliation programs.

I just heard three State Department people talk of their work in the Atrocities Prevention program and was impressed by their dedication, their use of civil society (that is local people) and violence prevention efforts. Peacebuilding can also save money. The Institute for Economics and Peace found that every dollar invested in peacebuilding “carries a potential $16 reduction in the cost of armed conflict.”

I would urge Senators Klobuchar and Smith and Rep. Finstad to support in the FY 24 budget an increase for the Complex Crisis Fund from $60 to $66 million, an increase for Reconciliation Programs from $25 to $40 million and an increase for Atrocities Prevention from $6 to $25 million.

That is a total of $131 million for peacebuilding. Compare this to the billions spent on our military and nuclear weapons each year. What if we spent a great deal more on peacebuilding? What difference might that make in our world?

Rich Van Dellen, Rochester