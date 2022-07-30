Letter: Independent from political donors

My name is Brian Abrahamson. I am a team lead for a group home for adults with disabilities. We stand up for the people.

I have been an advocate for people over politics since 2016. Our campaign is the only campaign that doesn’t take money from special interests, PACs, or corporations. We are for legalization of cannabis, Medicare for All, tuition free education, a clean environment, and fixing our road and water infrastructure.

The pillars of our campaign are consistency, dedication, and determination. Consistency on policies. Dedication to the people, and determination never to give up even though many have counted us out. We are in this till the end and beyond.

Brian Abrahamson

