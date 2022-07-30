Letter: Independent from political donors
My name is Brian Abrahamson. I am a team lead for a group home for adults with disabilities. We stand up for the people.
I have been an advocate for people over politics since 2016. Our campaign is the only campaign that doesn’t take money from special interests, PACs, or corporations. We are for legalization of cannabis, Medicare for All, tuition free education, a clean environment, and fixing our road and water infrastructure.
The pillars of our campaign are consistency, dedication, and determination. Consistency on policies. Dedication to the people, and determination never to give up even though many have counted us out. We are in this till the end and beyond.
Brian Abrahamson
Americans should be able to vote and not stand in line for seven hours to do it. Different customs and beliefs should be respected, not shunned or hated.
My purpose in running for U.S. Congress is an effort to reduce human suffering and the suffering of the planet. Issues to be addressed include:
The legal issue in Roe v. Wade was never a woman’s right to an abortion, but whether the government may impose laws upon something so private as our own bodies. The Court decided that without the fundamental right to privacy, many of the first 10 amendments of the Bill of Rights would be meaningless. Other fundamental rights with similar status include the right to marriage, interstate travel, voting, and raising one’s children.
I’m running for Congress in the 1st Congressional District because our country is heading in the wrong direction and we need change in Washington, D.C.