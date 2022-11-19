Letter: Inflation isn't just the U.S.'s problem
We are part of The Trust Project.
Inflation and rising costs on everything we need is hurting everyone. But this is not just a “Biden and Pelosi mess,” as some are saying. This is an international problem. England alone has a 10% inflation rate. It is not the fault of a few leaders. Yes, we need to work on the problem, but do it together.
As to crime, the federal and state governments have refused or neglected to pass strict gun laws. What is wrong with a five-day waiting period to run background checks? Why do we need carry or conceal permits? We don’t need automatic weapons for the average person. Do you feel safer knowing a neighbor or stranger on the street is carrying? I don’t.
Carol Blucher, Rochester
Regarding Molly Work’s Nov. 12 article, “Body scan prices vary at Mayo, OMC,” I felt an important issue was left out of the quoted study and the comments by health providers. Price transparency and negotiation have little effect if the industry is allowed to operate monopolies.
I am puzzled by your reasoning in at least two of your endorsements: 2nd District Olmsted County Commissioner and 1st District Congressman.
I was extremely dismayed to hear of and see pictures of the graffiti at the Calvary Cemetery that was carried out on Halloween night. In one section of many, I saw graffiti written on my brother’s stone of interment.