Letter: Inflation isn't just the U.S.'s problem

Inflation and rising costs on everything we need is hurting everyone. But this is not just a “Biden and Pelosi mess,” as some are saying. This is an international problem. England alone has a 10% inflation rate. It is not the fault of a few leaders. Yes, we need to work on the problem, but do it together.

As to crime, the federal and state governments have refused or neglected to pass strict gun laws. What is wrong with a five-day waiting period to run background checks? Why do we need carry or conceal permits? We don’t need automatic weapons for the average person. Do you feel safer knowing a neighbor or stranger on the street is carrying? I don’t.

Carol Blucher, Rochester