I live outside the city of Rochester, but I have taken some interest in some decisions of the Rochester City Council. One item that has had some publicity, including in the Dec. 26 editorial page, is the council salary increase.
I tend to agree that the amount of time needed for council work and meetings deserves some increase in salary. However, I feel that the wage increase mentioned should be over time, maybe over three years.
It also seems interesting that it is government that gives themselves increases in wages/salaries.
Darwin Bang, Rochester