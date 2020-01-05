Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45. * WHERE...IN IOWA, CHICKASAW, FLOYD, MITCHELL, HOWARD, WINNESHIEK AND FAYETTE COUNTIES. IN MINNESOTA, DODGE, OLMSTED, MOWER AND FILLMORE COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. LIGHT WEIGHT AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES COULD EXPERIENCE DIFFICULT TRAVEL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&