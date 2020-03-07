Insulin is essential to survive for many people with diabetes. At a Feb. 13 Senate committee hearing on a proposal to establish an emergency insulin fund in Minnesota to help protect the lives of diabetics who have run out of insulin due to tremendously high cost, Sen. Carla Nelson voted against the interests of taxpayers in the Rochester region. The proposal required that Minnesota taxpayers pay for the emergency insulin fund. An amendment was offered requiring the pharmaceutical industry to pay for at least a part of that fund. On a recorded roll-call vote, Nelson voted against the amendment. Due to the votes of Nelson and several other committee members, the amendment failed.
Insulin manufacturers have increased the price of the drug by 700% over the past 20 years; the pricing and rebate system in America encourages high list prices, and patients who are uninsured/underinsured bear the cost. Many people with diabetes make the painful choice between paying for insulin or fundamentals like rent and food. Young Minnesotans with type 1 diabetes have died while rationing their insulin, trying to make it to the next paycheck. Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi are fighting to prevent amendments from going into law that would hold them responsible. Nelson listened to pharmaceutical lobbyists rather than to citizens, medical professionals, and people with diabetes like me of the Rochester region. How many more of us have to die?
“Insulin does not belong to me, it belongs to the world” – Sir Frederick Banting.
Paul Belmonte, Rochester