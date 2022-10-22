Letter: Investigations of Trump are dividing us

I have to write about our president and ask why his Justice Dept., including the FBI, seem intent on going after President Trump? Their actions remind me of the Nazi Gestapo or the Soviet Union KGB.

Biden has been on the government dole most of his life. And when he was VP he got his son Hunter some easy money through many shady deals with Ukraine and China. I recently found out that Joe Biden never served in the military and while in law school he received five student draft deferments during the Vietnam War. I have a sadness in my heart for so many of the Vietnam Vets who have serious health issues.

But back to the Justice Dept. and former President Trump. Why didn’t they go after Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton? They each have libraries. They must have some classified documents. And why shouldn’t they? All of them were U.S. presidents. We needed their leadership and trusted and respected them.

I think Trump deserves the same. He was one of the best presidents in my 91 years as a patriot, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and most of all a church-going family man.

I have been trying to give President Biden some credit for his time in office, but when the country and the world have needed American leadership, he and his party have failed again and again. And at a time when we needed a leader of all the people, he is intent on dividing us.

Arlen Books, Rochester