Letter: Is an armed guard for schools enough?

Following the mass murder at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, I recall hearing Wayne Lapierre of the NRA, in an angry response to pressure to pass gun safety measures, declare “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” I have since heard multiple others echo that statement including following the horrible tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

I have some questions for them and for the politicians who still oppose any form of gun safety legislation: 1) How do you distinguish the good guys from the bad guys before it’s too late? 2) How do you stop a bad guy who is wearing body armor? 3) If you’re carrying a handgun, how do you compete with an assault rifle? Are you advocating that everyone carry assault rifles?

Carole Mataya, Rochester