Letter: Is Andy Smith the next Abraham Lincoln?

It was with much interest that I read the PB's April 21 article about Minnesota House District 25A’s representative, Andy Smith, filing for bankruptcy on Feb. 28.

One of the many aspects of the article that interested me was how Mr. Smith was comparing himself to Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Donald Trump, all three of whom were Republicans though Mr. Smith is a Democrat. It seems obvious from that comparison reference that Mr. Smith must perceive himself as the next Abraham Lincoln.

Abraham Lincoln repaid all of the debts from the business failure that caused his bankruptcy. He did that over a period of 17 years. He also assumed his business partner’s portion of the business’s debt when the partner died, even though Lincoln legally didn’t have to, but did so out of a sense of honor. So instead of trying to justify his bankruptcy and trying to protect his political career, maybe Mr. Smith should focus more on ensuring his creditors are paid back in full, like Abraham Lincoln did.

While Mr. Smith is repaying his creditors, he should be supporting the repayment of Minnesota's $18+ billion surplus to the Minnesota taxpayers who were wrongfully overtaxed to create that surplus. And as part of supporting repaying the $18+ billion surplus, he should focus on lowering the tax rates so Minnesotans are not continually overtaxed to create such outrageous surpluses. Now, that would be an honorable thing for him do.

Mark Bauman, Rochester