Opinion | Letters

Letter: Is this world leadership?

April 09, 2022 10:00 AM
Is the Untied States of America a great world leader or are we a declining , self-absorbed country on the wane ?

You can not Make America Great Again by playing tortoise or worse yet supporting the aggressors. America was built and thrived on our values and morals; we were birthed through help from others and became a world respected leader by aiding those in need.

Ukraine has not asked us to put our sons and daughters in harm's way, they just want a fair chance to defend their homeland. Repeatedly history shows that if the aggressor is allowed to think they will go unpunished, they will continue to use military aggression to get what they want.

Instead of being the self-absorbed giant with no will, we need to cut through the bureaucratic crap and step up with resources for Ukraine to defend itself. We waste more money in a month than we have provided in total to Ukraine for its defense. Worse yet we discourage/interfere with our allies who want to send more from doing more.

Will we look back and bemoan how we let our “statesmen“ negotiate a false “Peace in our Time “ with Russia or will we step up and show all aggressors of the world we will not stand by while a country is destroyed.

If not us, then who ?

Ken Schneider, Rochester

