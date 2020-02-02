In the judicial session of 2019, the Supreme Court of the United States rejected the Trump administration's effort to include a question about the citizenship status of every person included in the 2020 census.
That Supreme Court decision was correct.
The Constitution, in Amendment 14, states that the census is charged with counting “... the whole number of persons in each state ...” not just the citizens, and the representative in the U.S. House of Representatives must represent all “persons in their District.”
Furthermore, as President Trump himself declared shortly after the announcement of the Supreme Court decision, the information about the number of citizens is already available to the federal government. In that case, when the government already knows the number of citizens, it makes no sense to ask that question again.
Dennis J. Lawler, Rochester