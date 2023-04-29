99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Letter: It's modern times, and the living is EV

Today at 9:30 AM

Having purchased an electric car a month ago, I read your article about the groups that are suing Minnesota over the “zero-emission vehicle” mandate with great interest. If the continued selling of gas and ethanol is the hill they are going to defend, they’d better sue to stop the selling EVs in the state also.

Granted, I’ve only driven my EV for a little over 1,000 miles, but in that time, going back to a gas-engined car would seem like going back to the 20th century from whence it came. The quietness, the power, the dozens of choices within its apps make it an absolute joy to drive. Can’t help but think the oil, gas, and ethanol groups are in much the same pickle that the buggy-whip makers were back in 1908 just before the Model T came out.

I just hope Minnesota can’t be sued back to the good ol’ days. Texas’ lack of regulations has produced a flurry of solar panel installations. In the past three years enough solar has been erected to equal the power of 12 nuclear reactors. Can you imagine what the Texas well drillers think about that? Can’t help but think solar, wind, and EVs are here and the future.

Michael McTighe, St. Charles

