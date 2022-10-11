We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Letters
Letter: Justice will come in the end

October 11, 2022 09:30 AM
I read in your paper many articles about corruption (some proven false) on the Republican side. But nary a word about the corruption of elected people of the Democratic Party. Some going on right now in the present administration and newsworthy.

Only our God knows who is being truthful and he will bring justice (unlike our Department of Justice) in time — his time.

Eleanor Moore, Rochester

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
