Letter: Justice will come in the end
We are part of The Trust Project.
I read in your paper many articles about corruption (some proven false) on the Republican side. But nary a word about the corruption of elected people of the Democratic Party. Some going on right now in the present administration and newsworthy.
Only our God knows who is being truthful and he will bring justice (unlike our Department of Justice) in time — his time.
When a world-respected Christian leader comes to town to lead a rally of thousands of people, who gets the press coverage? The protesters, of course.
In his Letter to the Editor, “Use of toxic chemicals rule out reuse of Soldiers Field Golf Course,” the writer claims — without any evidence — that the buildup of herbicides, pesticides and fertilizers in the soil at the Soldiers Field foreclose any potential repurposing of the land. This is a transparently specious argument.
Eleanor Moore, Rochester
I am a retired teacher, a fly fisherman, and a rural citizen concerned about pollution and water quality. I am waiting for the results of an investigation into an incident that killed 2,500 fish in a southeastern Minnesota stream near Lewiston in late July.
The Oct 4 PB article "Supportive Messages" by John Molseed of the Oct. 2, "God Loves Your Tour" at Soldier Field really shows the bias of this writer pushing his agenda.
Franklin Graham provided an opportunity for all people of Rochester to attend a very spiritually moving service including great Christian music.
One of the city's "favorite plans" for the use of existing Soldiers Field 18-hole golf course was the "Master Plan-Short Term (next 3 years) (with modifications to holes 1,3,4,5,9 )" by expanding the existing pool to the south into the golf course acres.