Letter: Keep tranquil area west of Gibbs Drive

Last week the Park Board approved the Soldiers Field Park “Alternative Plan” – bending to the golf lobby – which will develop a “nature play zone” and add parking west of Gibbs Drive. Currently the land is the William M. Van Hook Gardens* and is used in various ways like picnicking, reading, and visiting friends. Its tranquil and flexible utility is the point. Should we really develop the only corner of Soldiers Field Park where an activity isn’t prescribed to us? It’s my view that our parks should offer a balance of amenities and quiet spaces.

Parks are meant for all, and the area west of Gibbs Drive is useful land for everyone. It’s prudent to keep it undeveloped to provide a pastoral outlet near our bustling downtown. The plan also calls for increased parking on the west side. Is this necessary? There are six existing parking zones which are rarely full. Great parks are not defined by parking lots but by parkland.

Instead of development, we could plant more trees and native shrubs west of Gibbs Drive. That way it becomes a genuine nature area. The City Council could also ask the Park Board to reconsider the “Preferred Plan,” which would have kept this haven undisturbed. Sometimes, less is more.

* William M. Van Hook Gardens Quote: "The kiss of the sun for pardon, the song of the birds for mirth, man is closer to God in a garden, than anywhere else on Earth."

James Bondurant, Rochester