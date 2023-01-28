STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: Keep tranquil area west of Gibbs Drive

Letter to the Editor graphic
January 28, 2023 07:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Last week the Park Board approved the Soldiers Field Park “Alternative Plan” – bending to the golf lobby – which will develop a “nature play zone” and add parking west of Gibbs Drive. Currently the land is the William M. Van Hook Gardens* and is used in various ways like picnicking, reading, and visiting friends. Its tranquil and flexible utility is the point. Should we really develop the only corner of Soldiers Field Park where an activity isn’t prescribed to us? It’s my view that our parks should offer a balance of amenities and quiet spaces.

Parks are meant for all, and the area west of Gibbs Drive is useful land for everyone. It’s prudent to keep it undeveloped to provide a pastoral outlet near our bustling downtown. The plan also calls for increased parking on the west side. Is this necessary? There are six existing parking zones which are rarely full. Great parks are not defined by parking lots but by parkland.

Instead of development, we could plant more trees and native shrubs west of Gibbs Drive. That way it becomes a genuine nature area. The City Council could also ask the Park Board to reconsider the “Preferred Plan,” which would have kept this haven undisturbed. Sometimes, less is more.

* William M. Van Hook Gardens Quote: "The kiss of the sun for pardon, the song of the birds for mirth, man is closer to God in a garden, than anywhere else on Earth."

James Bondurant, Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: GOP position on debt ceiling signals disaster
The U.S. House appears headed to take our country and the global economy into chaos. They refuse to raise the debt ceiling to authorize payment of debts already incurred in exchange for brutal cuts in vital programs across the board (like Social Security and Medicare).
January 21, 2023 11:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: We are overtaxed by our state and federal governments
Hang onto your wallets, Minnesotans. The tax and spend Dems are in power. When the Republicans had the majority in the Senate, we generated a surplus and now Walz wants to buy votes by giving some of us a check. That money came from overtaxing us. Such as being one of the few states taxing Social Security benefits. My concern is that we will go down the road taken by bankrupt states like California, New York, Illinois and others run by corrupt liberal politicians.
January 21, 2023 10:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: US has its first financial obligations at home
I see that the World Economic Forum is about to meet again. We can be sure their main determination will be that the USA will have to pay for bailing out several countries around the world. We have several pressing issues at home that require funding, like our southern border and our energy production.
January 21, 2023 09:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Let's extend the right to vote
We have a stake in our community when we have a real voice in decisions that affect our lives, whatever our religion, race, or gender. To solve the issues facing our communities, we need everyone’s input at the table. But some politicians try to maintain power by fear mongering and breeding cynicism to limit participation in elections rather than relying on the power of their ideas to win over voters.
January 21, 2023 08:00 AM