I appreciate the swift action being taken by Gov. Walz and the Minnesota Legislature to address COVID-19. We are experiencing a pandemic of unknown proportions, and we must respond immediately.
While Minnesotans stay home and do all we can to stay safe, let’s also do all we can to promote good health. That starts with helping smokers quit and preventing our kids from starting.
I am a doctor of nursing practice student from Metropolitan State University studying to become a family nurse practitioner. I am a Rochester citizen, a registered nurse, and a mom to two wonderful children. Because of my background as a nurse and my responsibilities as a mom, I believe we need to protect our youth from the dangers of tobacco. Tobacco 21 is one common-sense strategy that can help achieve this goal.
When our lawmakers return to finish the 2020 Session, I encourage them to make adopting statewide Tobacco 21 and investing in youth prevention a top priority. Not only will this help keep the next generation tobacco free, it may also help address the current pandemic. Tobacco use harms lungs, and growing evidence connects poor lung health to poor COVID-19 outcomes.
I’m proud to live in a state that continues to be a leader on public health. Tobacco 21 and youth tobacco prevention are urgently needed. I hope lawmakers will support these popular public health measures to ensure our kids grow up strong and free from tobacco addiction. Let’s get it done, Minnesota!
Kelsey Milde, Rochester