Letter: Kent Pekel should be named superintendent now

I am new to Rochester and I have two grandchildren in the Rochester Public Schools system. Since my arrival, I have taken special interest in how the school board operates. It is my opinion that the board’s track record of decision-making has been spotty at best.

I must now question the board’s resistance to removing the interim title and declaring Kent Pekel superintendent, especially when there is clear precedent to do so, as in the case of Jerry Williams.

Kent Pekel is a vetted and proven candidate for the position of superintendent. He is extremely capable and, from all indications, well-liked by staff and teachers. He has received positive reviews from the board and the community. He is dedicated to achieving excellence in our school system, consistent with the City of Rochester’s standards for excellence.

For a board that prides itself on transparency, I have to wonder what the real motive is for insisting on an expensive and time-consuming search, even though Mr. Pekel is clearly the best candidate.

Our school board is responsible for choosing the very best candidate to lead the public school system. I fear that Mr. Pekel will decide to pursue other opportunities based on a perception that the board does not support him. I ask the board to do all they can to prevent this very qualified candidate from slipping through their hands.

Janet Richert, Rochester