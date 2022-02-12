SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters

Letter: Kent Pekel should be named superintendent now

Letter to the Editor graphic
February 12, 2022 01:00 PM
Share

I am new to Rochester and I have two grandchildren in the Rochester Public Schools system. Since my arrival, I have taken special interest in how the school board operates. It is my opinion that the board’s track record of decision-making has been spotty at best.

I must now question the board’s resistance to removing the interim title and declaring Kent Pekel superintendent, especially when there is clear precedent to do so, as in the case of Jerry Williams.

Kent Pekel is a vetted and proven candidate for the position of superintendent. He is extremely capable and, from all indications, well-liked by staff and teachers. He has received positive reviews from the board and the community. He is dedicated to achieving excellence in our school system, consistent with the City of Rochester’s standards for excellence.

For a board that prides itself on transparency, I have to wonder what the real motive is for insisting on an expensive and time-consuming search, even though Mr. Pekel is clearly the best candidate.

Our school board is responsible for choosing the very best candidate to lead the public school system. I fear that Mr. Pekel will decide to pursue other opportunities based on a perception that the board does not support him. I ask the board to do all they can to prevent this very qualified candidate from slipping through their hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Janet Richert, Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Carla Nelson
Letters
Letter: Ending SSI tax is senator's aim
In a recent issue of the Post Bulletin, a letter writer suggested curtailing the tax on Social Security income and specifically asked me to work on it this year.
February 12, 2022 11:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Rochester School Board should learn from past mistakes
As a former Rochester teacher, I recognize that learning from our past is one of the key elements in education. It is interesting that our school board seems to have forgotten this important concept.
February 12, 2022 10:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Stop U.S. support for atrocities in Yemen
We need a world free of war and the threat of war for our own survival. Current news is centered on the threat of war with Russia over Ukraine. However, the U.S. is complicit in another war: the current Saudi-led war and air and naval blockade in Yemen.
February 12, 2022 10:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Tanks for higher gas prices
Back in late November, i had a chance to go to Owatonna for business. On that day, the gas prices throughout the city were 40 cents or more per gallon cheaper than Rochester. I believe i filled up at a Kwik Trip for $2.69 a gallon. By comparison, Rochester gas was between $3.04 to 3.09 per gallon.
February 12, 2022 09:30 AM