Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Leaders should hear youth voices on tobacco issue

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 8:00 AM

As a young person who lives here in Rochester, I’ve noticed that adults (by no fault of their own) aren’t always tuned into what’s happening in the youth population.

One of the trends that threatens my generation is flavored tobacco use. About 97% of youth who vape are using flavored tobacco – including mint, candy and fruit. And most youth start with flavored products.

In Olmsted County, the vast majority of young tobacco users use flavors, and very few use unflavored products. These youth aren’t just statistics, they are our future generation and our friends, family, neighbors, and siblings.

I found some of the recent comments by our county commissioners to be out of touch. We need to do more to stand up for youth in Olmsted County that are targeted by an industry that wants to addict lifelong consumers.

I support Olmsted County’s proposal to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products. I know that we can’t end tobacco use with one policy, but believe this ordinance will make Olmsted County safer.

ADVERTISEMENT

We know that combustible cigarettes, cigars, chew, hookah and electronic cigarettes have negative health effects. And it’s very scary to think that long-term risks of electronic cigarettes are unknown.

We need to make a change, before it’s far too late. I encourage our county commissioners to start hearing more youth voices, and seeing the world from our eyes.

If everyone came together and put our voices together, we could make a difference.

Da’kwon Eppolite, Rochester
The writer is a student at Lourdes High School.

What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: School district burns books with budget
May 06, 2023 06:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Pass Senate bill to end wolf trophy hunting
May 02, 2023 08:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Family helpers provide an important Corps service
May 02, 2023 08:00 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


20230504_085559.jpg
Business
Townies is looking for another hole-in-one with a second Rochester golf course café
May 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
CPRS
Exclusive
Health
Rochester's peer recovery specialists use their firsthand experiences with substance use to help others
May 06, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
050623.WEISS.01.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weiss: No flood of problems for fish and wildlife
May 06, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Weiss
Shining A Light For Madeline
Local
'We will keep a light shining': Winona community shares support in the persistent search for Madeline Kingsbury
May 06, 2023 12:02 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell