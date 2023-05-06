Letter: Leaders should hear youth voices on tobacco issue

As a young person who lives here in Rochester, I’ve noticed that adults (by no fault of their own) aren’t always tuned into what’s happening in the youth population.

One of the trends that threatens my generation is flavored tobacco use. About 97% of youth who vape are using flavored tobacco – including mint, candy and fruit. And most youth start with flavored products.

In Olmsted County, the vast majority of young tobacco users use flavors, and very few use unflavored products. These youth aren’t just statistics, they are our future generation and our friends, family, neighbors, and siblings.

I found some of the recent comments by our county commissioners to be out of touch. We need to do more to stand up for youth in Olmsted County that are targeted by an industry that wants to addict lifelong consumers.

I support Olmsted County’s proposal to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products. I know that we can’t end tobacco use with one policy, but believe this ordinance will make Olmsted County safer.

We know that combustible cigarettes, cigars, chew, hookah and electronic cigarettes have negative health effects. And it’s very scary to think that long-term risks of electronic cigarettes are unknown.

We need to make a change, before it’s far too late. I encourage our county commissioners to start hearing more youth voices, and seeing the world from our eyes.

If everyone came together and put our voices together, we could make a difference.

Da’kwon Eppolite, Rochester

The writer is a student at Lourdes High School.