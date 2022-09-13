Letter: Learn to recognize 'Fake News'
At least 14 small North Dakota newspapers are making a concerted effort to inform people how to recognize Fake News, often presented as Real News. This effort includes a video at this site: http://bit.ly/ndna_real_news .
It seems apparent they recognize the dangers Fake News presents to our democratic form of government. I understand why they omitted informing readers where to find this country's most prolific purveyors of Fake News, but I wish they had.
Unfortunately, I doubt few, if any, strong consumers of Fake News are interested in this presentation. Most seem more determined to spread that dangerous material. That is what members of a cult do, while never realizing they are part of a cult. They need others to legitimize their own questionable beliefs.
Perhaps this newspaper could present articles authored by immigrants from countries that have lost their democratic form of government. I'm sure there are some right here in Minnesota and North Dakota.
Roger Gustafson, Rochester