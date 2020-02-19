From 6 p.m. New Year's Eve to 6 a.m. New Year's Day, Minnesota had 138 DWI arrests. Minnesota typically has approximately 24,000 DWI arrests a year. Minnesota's 2019 DWI arrests surpassed the 24,000 mark and were just under 28,000.
The push to legalize recreational marijuana in this state is nothing short of a catastrophe waiting to happen.
Our safety on the roads in Minnesota will be compromised even further with those making the deadly choice to drive impaired.
A report released on Jan. 30 from AAA backs up this claim substantially. "Today, a new study released by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found the percentage of drivers in Washington State involved in fatal car crashes testing positive for marijuana has doubled since the state legalized marijuana for recreational use in 2012."
"Marijuana-impaired driving is rising across all states that have 'legalized' marijuana and this study is further confirmation of an alarming trend," said Dr. Kevin Sabet, president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM) and a former senior drug policy advisor to the Obama administration. "The marijuana industry, heavily invested in by Big Tobacco, has used irresponsible rhetoric, pushing the narrative that marijuana use is safe, which has led to more people using the drug and getting behind the wheel of a car."
The party pushing for this initiative may just consider the innocent victims killed as nothing more than collateral damage. Need I say more?
Sandy Melville, Rochester