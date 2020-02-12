Feb. 18 is Celebrate Immunization day at the state Capitol with a rally at 11 a.m. in the rotunda.
As a local pediatrician, I know that vaccines are one of the top 10 public health achievements of the last hundred years. Vaccination has eliminated circulating measles, rubella and polio from the U.S. It has eradicated smallpox from the entire planet. As a result, we no longer vaccinate routinely against smallpox.
Well-designed trials have proven the vaccines currently recommended are safe and effective. Furthermore, these vaccines have been shown to be needed by the individuals for whom they are recommended. As a result, the vaccines given in the U.S. to our children over the last 20 years prevented more than 300 million illnesses and 20 million hospitalizations. Those vaccines saved over 700,000 lives. The amount society saved from all of that misery adds up to more than a trillion dollars.
But our legislators don’t hear from us every time we avoid some vaccine-preventable illness. These successes go unnoticed and uncelebrated. We don’t call them up or write them. We remain silent.
Meanwhile the anti-vaccine movement bombards our legislators with demands for laws that would weaken our routine vaccination program. They set up appointments, make phone calls, send letters and submit emails.
It is time our legislators hear from the vast majority of us who support routine vaccination. Come to the Capitol to celebrate vaccination on Feb. 18. If you cannot, contact your legislators and let them know you will be there in spirit.
Robert Jacobson, Rochester