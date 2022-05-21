Letter: Let's give RCTC students a tuition break

I agree with Loren Else in his Tuesday Grandpa Boomer column that tuition reimbursement should be targeted.

When I moved here in the '70s, vo-tech was tuition-free for students 18-21 years old and employers trained new hires. Today, employers expect new employees to have the skills they need (and a college degree) and students often drop out of vocational programs because of cost.

I propose that we make community colleges like RCTC tuition-free for students in vocational programs. Local employers get trained workers and graduating students get good jobs in our community without debt.

Maggie Brimijoin, Rochester