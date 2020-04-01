Freedom Masks!
Covid-19 is spread by droplets that are scattered when a person with the virus sneezes or coughs.
What if every single person was mandated to wear a mask anytime they were outside of their home. Wouldn't this lead to a quicker end than having everyone self quarantine?
Peer pressure would insure near 100% compliance without any need for authorities to get involved. HEY YOU! WHERE'S YOUR FREEDOM MASK? Also it provides a psychological benefit by giving everyone some positive thing they can do to fight the virus.
Businesses have signs reading No Shirts No Service.... how about No Mask No Service.
I don’t think supply should be a problem. For hospitals, masks are disposable items and are to be used only once. For the public they could be used for much longer. During WWII this country built massive amounts of planes, ships, guns, etc. I think we could make masks.
Yes, it’s not perfect. But I think it would be one more thing we could do to fight this virus.
In the meantime, if you see someone wearing a mask, tell them, "Thank You." I'll be wearing my mine!
Orville Rehfeldt, Millville