Letter: Let's put this twist on trysts
There are people who want a pregnant woman to get government approval to abort an unwanted fetus.
But let's be fair. Let's require a man to get government approval to impregnate a woman. And while we are it, let's require the man to post a surety bond of at least $100,000 for support of the child and mother.
Philip Green, Rochester
Given a large number of candidates for the 1st Congressional District, maybe we need an acid test to narrow the field. Voting yes to all four below reflects the majority views of the population.
On Tuesday, May 15, Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin stood in a parking lot at the Rochester Golf and Country Club parking with nothing to do. Taxpayers paid his salary for him to be there wasting his time for a PR opportunity for a Twin Cities right-wing think tank. Emails between The Center for the American Experiment and the police chief are evidence of this.
The catch-phrase “Perception is reality” took hold in the world of advertising in the 1980s around the same time Donald Trump’s “The Art of the Deal” began appearing in bookstore windows.