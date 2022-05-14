SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Letters
Opinion
Opinion
Letter: Let's put this twist on trysts

May 14, 2022 09:00 AM
There are people who want a pregnant woman to get government approval to abort an unwanted fetus.

But let's be fair. Let's require a man to get government approval to impregnate a woman. And while we are it, let's require the man to post a surety bond of at least $100,000 for support of the child and mother.

Philip Green, Rochester

