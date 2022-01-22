Letter: Let's return civility to public discussion

So many bemoan the divides and conflicts we see in our nation. Where is the understanding and embracing of diversity? The diversity of thoughts, opinions, and perspectives.

Individuals should be able to choose and make our decisions based on our circumstances and perspectives. America used to be a country where we could each weigh our personal pros and cons and have the freedom to make our own choices.

We need to remember why millions around the world would risk their lives to get here.

America was created because our Founders valued individual rights and freedoms. They fought to allow people to choose their own destiny, to follow their personal beliefs and faith. Later, Lincoln led us in the battle to ensure freedom for all, no matter your race or background.

America is not perfect, not one human being is perfect, however we can continue to strive to improve ourselves and our country. I feel we can best do this by first understanding those around us, and the different needs, views, and opinions they have. As we begin this new year our first step as a country, as a people, should be to have conversations with those with whom we disagree. Not to argue, but to listen, learn, and understand.

Let’s return civility to discussion, and let’s all practice a greater respect and understanding of one another as we work toward a more perfect union.

Rep. Duane Quam, Byron