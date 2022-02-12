SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Opinion | Letters

Letter: Let's use surplus to prepare for the future

Letter to the Editor graphic
February 12, 2022 09:00 AM
I’m disappointed that the go-to Republican response to our projected state budget surplus is tax cuts and more police.

The “more police” issue is too nuanced for me to discuss (perhaps better policing is the way I would like to hear the discussion) but the tax proposals I’ve heard from Sen. Jeremy Miller really resonated with me since I am a newly minted retiree. Any blanket proposal to eliminate taxes on Social Security income is misguided and panders to the tax bracket that needs tax relief the least. By eliminating almost a half billion dollars in state revenue, we are shifting the tax burden to the next generation, which is the most productive and robust part of our economy. We would be eliminating resources which should be made available to address impending environmental and economic issues that will only get worse with time.

The proper use of our surplus and future state revenue is to make Minnesota better and more resilient. More money should go to bipartisan priorities like schools, building a better police force and targeted tax relief to those who really need it. But it should also go to cleaning up our lakes and rivers, greening and hardening our electric supply and electric grid, improving waste management, sewers and water supplies, bolstering public defenders' offices and criminal justice reform, social services and mental health care, supporting rural fire departments, expanding statewide broadband access, nutritional support for the needy and making pre-K universal. We have a lot to do, and not using resources available now to prepare for the future is foolish.

Mark Iverson, Rochester

