The writer of a Feb. 4 letter to the editor needs to do a fact check.
Do nothing Democrats? Since January, the House passed 591 bills and resolutions that are still awaiting action in the Senate.
Jobs? Trump says 300,000 people left the workforce during Obama’s eight years, but the workforce grew by 5.4 million. In Trump’s 35 months as president, the economy added about 191,000 jobs per month (a figure being lowered by the Bureau of Labor Statistics right now) and unemployment fell by 1.2 percentage points; during the last 35 months of the Obama presidency, new jobs averaged 227,000 per month and the unemployment rate dropped by 2 percentage points.
Best economy ever? Without the boost from tax cuts and other stimulus, GDP would have averaged 2.4% since 2017. GDP averaged 2.4% over the final 16 quarters of Barack Obama’s presidency; the economy grew over 3% in the mid-2000’s and more than 4% from 1997-2000.
The deficit? It’s projected to be more than $1 trillion in 2020 which would be a 74% increase in just four years. Trump said recently that he would consider cuts to Social Security and Medicare to lower spending.
Tariffs? According to the Federal Reserve, U.S. consumers and businesses have paid a record $7.1 billion in tariffs.
Healthcare? Over 7 million people have lost their health insurance in the last 3 years. The Trump administration has a federal lawsuit in the courts which would strip protections from Americans with pre-existing conditions.
Nancy Schutte, Kenyon