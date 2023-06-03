99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: Liebling should resign over irresponsible drug legalization

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 6:30 AM

For months, experts warned that legalizing recreational marijuana would have serious consequences. Increase in traffic deaths. Increase in mental health risks, especially in young adults. Serious traffic accident on May 16 in Rochester between marijuana-impaired drivers.

Rep Tina Liebling ignored the facts. Our government should be protecting public safety, not adding risks. Now that the bill has been signed into law, I've read about other significant problems. Sheriff Torgerson has emphasized that law enforcement will not have enough drug recognition experts in time; and this will be especially true of smaller law enforcement agencies. In addition, Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem is concerned that Minnesota is not fully ready to handle the workload created by requests for marijuana expungements.

The Legislature obviously did not fully do its homework, and chose to ignore serious risks. Rep. Liebling is not representing us average law-abiding, hard-working citizens. How many additional deaths are acceptable? The answer is obvious — none.

Any Minnesota representative who turns a blind eye to the facts should resign. Then, Rep. Liebling can go to work for the Olmsted County Sheriff's department or Olmsted County Attorney's office to help clean-up the mess she created. If Rep. Liebling is laughing at this, I can assure you that an increase in traffic deaths is no joke.

Dave Amundson, Rochester

