The coronavirus pandemic continues. Iran has been particularly hard hit, with an estimated 20,000 people infected and 1,433 deaths as I write. Iran’s response to the pandemic has been severely hampered by the Trump administration’s sanctions, which have just been increased. The sanctions limit the medical supplies and other help that can be sent to Iran.
More than two dozen organizations, including some faith-based organizations (the Presbyterian Church USA, the American Friends Service Committee and the Friends Committee on National Legislation are three) have written the president, asking him to suspend the sanctions for at least 120 days. A group of economists has likewise sent a letter to the president, asking him to stop the sanctions not only on Iran but also on Venezuela, Cuba and North Korea.
Currently, the president has sole authority to order sanctions with no Congressional oversight. Congresswoman Omar from Minnesota has introduced a bill in the House to provide Congressional oversight to sanctions: “Congressional Oversight Over Sanctions Act” (H.R. 5379).
I urge representatives Jim Hagedorn and Angie Craig to co-sponsor this legislation and senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith to introduce similar legislation in the Senate.
It would be in our and the world’s best interest in the midst of this pandemic to lift the sanctions on Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, and North Korea. This is the humane thing to do. Please join me in urging the Trump administration to do so.
Rich Van Dellen, Rochester