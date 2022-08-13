Letter: Local priorities seem skewed

Killing deer in parks … disgusting and contrary to the “expert opinion”, not safe or imperative.

Destroying a heron rookery for greed … disgusting and so unnecessary.

Maintaining and operating an old golf course for a very few when the needs of the community for youth activity and a real water park … selfish and yes, disgusting.

Targeting geese as the reason for pollution and dirty waterways when the Zumbro has not been dredged for over 20 years and Cascade was never intended to be a “lake.”

Karen Munoz, Rochester