Letter: Longer prison sentences won't reduce crime

In response to recent drive-by shootings in Rochester, I share former Olmsted County Attorney Ray Schmitz’s concern about citizens protecting themselves by arming themselves. However, I disagree with his statement that the answer is “tough prosecution, mandatory minimums and significant punishment.”

If long prison sentences reduced violent crime, the US would be the safest country in the world. Our prison sentences for violent crimes are on the average eight times longer than other NATO countries. Yet our rate of violent crime is eight to 10 times higher than those same countries. In fact, a growing body of evidence has undermined long-perceived links between public safety and the length of prison sentences. Lengthy incarceration is itself a criminogenic factor. The longer a person is in prison, not only are they more likely to reoffend, but their children are five times more likely to enter the justice system. Mandatory minimum sentences also turn prisons into violent human warehouses instead of places of rehabilitation.

Incarceration in the US involves strip searches, physical restraint, isolation and the threat of violence. We are trying to use violence to teach people to not be violent. You can’t solve a problem with the same level of thinking that created it. Lengthy prison sentences have a ripple effect causing more crime, not less. Who would vote for a hospital that made patients sicker?

Incarceration/punishment that relies on facts, force and fear is a less effective deterrent than rehabilitation that relies on relationships, reframed thinking and repetition. Peer reviewed research shows that 18-24 month long empathy building diversion programs, substance use disorder programs and cognitive behavioral rehabilitation programs go hand-in-hand with low crime and recidivism rates.

Politicians sometimes tout being tough on crime. But what gets my vote is being smart on crime.

Kendall Hughes, Stewartville

The author is a retired chaplain in the federal prison system.