Letter: Lots of good reasons to preserve Soldiers Field Golf Course

As the city continues to review and discuss plans for Soldiers Memorial Field, I would ask that they would consider the following:

The Soldiers Memorial Field Golf Course is the oldest and most accessible 18-hole golf course in Rochester with a rich history dating back decades. As a past secretary and president of the Soldiers Memorial Field Women’s Golf Association, I know that the women’s league has been golfing there since the late 1930s. Many have played with their children and grandchildren on that course and have many wonderful memories of their time spent together there.

Soldiers is the perfect golf course for seniors because it’s the most “walkable” and accessible course in the city. It’s conveniently located and flat so that almost anyone can walk 18 holes on that course. Seniors in Rochester need a place to exercise and congregate outdoors and socialize with other seniors.

It’s also the “go-to” course after rainy weather because it dries out more quickly than the other city courses. Often it’s open when the other courses may be closed. And it plays faster than the other golf courses ... for those who want to sneak in a few holes of golf before or after an otherwise busy day.

The golf course is an integral part of Rochester’s rich history and still a very important part of the golf experience in Rochester. I hope the Park Board and City Council will do what is necessary to preserve this gem for future generations.

Ginny Anderson, Rochester