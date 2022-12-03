Letter: Make 18-year-olds demonstrate responsibility in order to obtain assault weapons

Allowing some 18-year-olds access to assault weapons is akin to pouring gasoline on a fire. Those coming from difficult backgrounds, angry, depressed, self involved and egocentric, unable to see beyond themselves, can quickly become obsessed on one thing, which can easily involve guns, and harming others. Neurologists have learned the brain doesn't fully mature until the early 20s.

From one perspective, if 18-year-olds can serve and die for their country they should be allowed to vote which lead to passing the 26th Amendment. And with that came access to many other freedoms afforded the majority of adults, except 18-year-olds still can't buy cigarettes or alcohol.

Having armed guards in schools hasn't worked. Simple background checks haven't been allowed. Nor does arming teachers in classrooms seem realistic.

Of course, most 18-year-olds do not exhibit the degree of immaturity resulting in the killing of innocent victims. So how can we distinguish responsible young adults from others? Would it be possible to require evidence of growing maturity in order to have access to assault weapons?

Aren't those younger than 21 who are employed, continuing their education, or serving their country demonstrating a higher degree of maturity than those lacking any of these involvements? Why can't the demonstration of active involvement with work, school or service be required of young people in order to get the right to purchase an assault weapon? If assault weapons cannot be banned outright, then this approach would at least be partially helpful if legislators can find a way to enforce such a law.

Charles Main, Eyota