Letter: Make your choice in a divided country

Remember Yakov Smirnoff? The Ukrainian-American comedian's classic phrase was: “What a country!”

In the last six to eight years, one must reconsider it as a question: “What a country?”

Our country was never perfect but it did have its moments and strengths. With impeachments, expulsions, Tiki torches, indictments, insurrections, AK-47 lapel pins and congressional hearings, how things have changed.

For instance, what was assumed and expected of our elected leaders has undergone a transformation. So has what is assumed and expected of us as citizens. Even the definition of patriot and patriotism has morphed.

Now, it seems, what is expected and normal for citizens is dependent not on one’s family heritage, ethnicity, religious persuasion, church membership, or economic status. It is dependent on which news outlet you feast on and digest.

Your choice at the outset determines what you will be angry at, afraid of, and willing to go to jail for. Your choice will dictate if you fan chaos and culture wars or work for understanding and solutions, if pro-life merely means pro-birth.

Does it mean children need to stand up to active shooters because legislators won’t stand up to gun-lobbyists; or whether you want fair wages or tax cuts for the rich; whether you accept white supremacy or embrace critical race theory. Whether you are sympathetic toward fascism or socialism. Whether you recognize character and expect courage or are persuaded to “fall in line.” Whether the law is to maintain order, or to reign and rule over those less fortunate with no sense of entitlement.

Christopher Miller, Rochester