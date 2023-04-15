99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Make your choice in a divided country

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 5:30 AM

Remember Yakov Smirnoff? The Ukrainian-American comedian's classic phrase was: “What a country!”

In the last six to eight years, one must reconsider it as a question: “What a country?”

Our country was never perfect but it did have its moments and strengths. With impeachments, expulsions, Tiki torches, indictments, insurrections, AK-47 lapel pins and congressional hearings, how things have changed.

For instance, what was assumed and expected of our elected leaders has undergone a transformation. So has what is assumed and expected of us as citizens. Even the definition of patriot and patriotism has morphed.

Now, it seems, what is expected and normal for citizens is dependent not on one’s family heritage, ethnicity, religious persuasion, church membership, or economic status. It is dependent on which news outlet you feast on and digest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Your choice at the outset determines what you will be angry at, afraid of, and willing to go to jail for. Your choice will dictate if you fan chaos and culture wars or work for understanding and solutions, if pro-life merely means pro-birth.

Does it mean children need to stand up to active shooters because legislators won’t stand up to gun-lobbyists; or whether you want fair wages or tax cuts for the rich; whether you accept white supremacy or embrace critical race theory. Whether you are sympathetic toward fascism or socialism. Whether you recognize character and expect courage or are persuaded to “fall in line.” Whether the law is to maintain order, or to reign and rule over those less fortunate with no sense of entitlement.

Christopher Miller, Rochester

What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Dictionaries: 'smarter than Google!'
April 08, 2023 12:00 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Surplus money should be refunded to taxpayers
April 08, 2023 11:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Finstad's support helps open access for transplants
April 08, 2023 10:30 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Family Homelessness
Exclusive
Local
600 students, no home. Rise in homeless families spurs action in Olmsted County
April 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
041523.WEISS.01.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weiss: Old friends return — fisher, bobcat sightings on the rise
April 15, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Weiss
A man pours colorful sand into a box with his family behind him.
Health
Downtown walk, sand ceremony honors Rochester area organ, eye and tissue donors
April 14, 2023 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
AP Computer Science A
Local
Rochester Public Schools announces update on network shutdown
April 14, 2023 05:55 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer