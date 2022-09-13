Letter: Mar-a-Lago search was an outrage
We are part of The Trust Project.
I'm outraged. The FBI and DOJ have searched former President Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago and he was not even there. Taking boxes from his home and even went through his safe and Melania's closet and searched her clothes pockets. Outrageous.
All Americans should be outraged. This could be you or I. It is like Nazi Germany going into people's homes and taking things away from them.
At least 14 small North Dakota newspapers are making a concerted effort to inform people how to recognize Fake News, often presented as Real News. This effort includes a video at this site: http://bit.ly/ndna_real_news.
Trump stole top secret documents and lied about it. This criminal act involved thousands of stolen records. There were 46 empty folders that had contained classified documents. These are not the actions of a decent sane person. Were the missing papers lost, destroyed, hidden, or sold? Now he vilifies the FBI and DOJ.
This has to stop. All of this because the Democrats do not like President Trump. Ridiculous.
Let's get back to telling the truth in all that we say and being honest in everything that we do.
Be sure to vote Nov. 8.
ADVERTISEMENT
Alice Atkinson, Lake City
The golfing community provides Rochester with more than just the sport of golf.
The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provides $80 billion over a decade for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The funding will allow the IRS to bring the agency’s technology into the 21st century and hire replacements for retiring workers as well as new workers.
I was disturbed by the front-page article in the Post Bulletin’s Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, issue titled “Privacy Not Guaranteed Under HIPAA,” regarding the faith-based crisis pregnancy centers in Minnesota. It gave a perspective implying faith-based crisis pregnancy centers are a menace to society.