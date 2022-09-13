Letter: Mar-a-Lago search was an outrage

I'm outraged. The FBI and DOJ have searched former President Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago and he was not even there. Taking boxes from his home and even went through his safe and Melania's closet and searched her clothes pockets. Outrageous.

All Americans should be outraged. This could be you or I. It is like Nazi Germany going into people's homes and taking things away from them.

Also Read Letters Letter: Learn to recognize 'Fake News' At least 14 small North Dakota newspapers are making a concerted effort to inform people how to recognize Fake News, often presented as Real News. This effort includes a video at this site: http://bit.ly/ndna_real_news. Letters Letter: Will democracy endure? Trump stole top secret documents and lied about it. This criminal act involved thousands of stolen records. There were 46 empty folders that had contained classified documents. These are not the actions of a decent sane person. Were the missing papers lost, destroyed, hidden, or sold? Now he vilifies the FBI and DOJ. Load More

This has to stop. All of this because the Democrats do not like President Trump. Ridiculous.

Let's get back to telling the truth in all that we say and being honest in everything that we do.

Be sure to vote Nov. 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alice Atkinson, Lake City