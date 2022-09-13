SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Letter: Mar-a-Lago search was an outrage

September 13, 2022 09:30 AM
I'm outraged. The FBI and DOJ have searched former President Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago and he was not even there. Taking boxes from his home and even went through his safe and Melania's closet and searched her clothes pockets. Outrageous.

All Americans should be outraged. This could be you or I. It is like Nazi Germany going into people's homes and taking things away from them.

This has to stop. All of this because the Democrats do not like President Trump. Ridiculous.

Let's get back to telling the truth in all that we say and being honest in everything that we do.

Be sure to vote Nov. 8.

Alice Atkinson, Lake City

