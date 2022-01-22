Letter: Mask mandate should not be in place
The mayor of Rochester and the City Council declares a mask mandate. Where in their job description does it state they can tell people to wear masks? Their main job is to govern, that’s it. No more, no less.
A majority of people have received two vaccine shots plus a booster and now they want us to wear a mask? What was the purpose of getting a vaccine shot? The mask mandate is out of line. They’re not protecting anybody. They’re just making life more difficult.
Repeal the mask mandate.
Charles Robinson, Rochester
Regarding the front page story of Victoria White on Jan. 4:
So many bemoan the divides and conflicts we see in our nation. Where is the understanding and embracing of diversity? The diversity of thoughts, opinions, and perspectives.
I am writing in response to an op-ed piece by Cal Thomas on Jan. 12 (“School daze in Chicago points to private solution”) that contained more than his usual dose of lies and untruths.
A real patriot recognizes that America is a democracy which chooses its leaders with free and fair elections, that his or her preferred candidate will not always win, and would never use or promote violence to attempt to subvert a legitimate election.