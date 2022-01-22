Letter: Mask mandate should not be in place

The mayor of Rochester and the City Council declares a mask mandate. Where in their job description does it state they can tell people to wear masks? Their main job is to govern, that’s it. No more, no less.

A majority of people have received two vaccine shots plus a booster and now they want us to wear a mask? What was the purpose of getting a vaccine shot? The mask mandate is out of line. They’re not protecting anybody. They’re just making life more difficult.

Repeal the mask mandate.

Charles Robinson, Rochester