Opinion | Letters

Letter: Mask mandate should not be in place

Letter to the Editor graphic
January 22, 2022 01:30 PM
The mayor of Rochester and the City Council declares a mask mandate. Where in their job description does it state they can tell people to wear masks? Their main job is to govern, that’s it. No more, no less.

A majority of people have received two vaccine shots plus a booster and now they want us to wear a mask? What was the purpose of getting a vaccine shot? The mask mandate is out of line. They’re not protecting anybody. They’re just making life more difficult.

Repeal the mask mandate.

Charles Robinson, Rochester

