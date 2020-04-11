We are running out of masks for our health care providers, but there might be a solution.
As a former CNA and a daughter of a nurse at Mayo Clinic, I worry as the number of coronavirus patients rises every day while the number of masks decreases. In Rochester, cars are lining up at drive-through testing facilities, and we are leaving our health care workers completely exposed to the virus. The United States will need 3.5 billion face masks to battle the pandemic, and we are resorting to homemade donations from the public to protect our loved ones in the medical field. Using masks sustainably will help decrease the shortage and protect our health care heroes from this pandemic. We cannot survive this plague without them.
Reusing decontaminated N95 masks could be the solution to our shortage. Duke University has found a way to decontaminate N95 masks, and they published their research for all hospitals to see. They use vaporized hydrogen peroxide to kill microbial contaminants lurking on the surface of the mask. The research team at Duke University can clean up to 500 masks every four hours, and their team is looking for ways to expand their capacity. Our job from here is to take their research and implement it in our hospitals. We need to sustainably reuse our masks so our health care heroes can safely fight the spread of the coronavirus. Reusing face masks could change the face of medicine.
Anna Houston, Byron