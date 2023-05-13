99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: Mayo Clinic has acted like a bully

Today at 12:00 PM

Shame on you Mayo Clinic! To threaten the state, like bullies, because you will be held accountable to keep a standard of patient care that the Mayo brothers founded on.

Why would you want to prevent measures that ensures all facilities provide patients with hands on staff, as well as staffing that is not overworked? It's not like you accept just any patient anymore.

Having been raised in Rochester, cared for by Mayo facilities, and eventually working for Mayo in Phoenix AZ, I am continually more embarrassed by the decisions made throughout the country regarding everyone's medical care being influenced by Mayo physicians and staff. As in the "unaffordable" affordable care act of a few years ago.

You have become a company that obviously does not put patient care above it's own corporate greed and growth any longer.

Again, shame on you!

Kim Cook, Arizona

