6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Mayo Clinic is still No. 1

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 8:00 AM

This year, US News identified a list of 22 “Honor Roll” Hospitals, but listed them alphabetically and did not do any overall ranking. However, their methodology, as it has in the past, still ranks hospitals by medical specialty.

I did a “back of the envelope” analysis. For each hospital, I added together the rankings for the specialties and divided by the number of specialties available at each Hospital. This is a shortcut method (the data is comprehensive, so a more sophisticated method is certainly possible). The resulting list from this simple data analysis provides a result similar to the lists from previous years. That is, Mayo stands apart with the lowest (best) score, followed by a cluster of four of five hospitals. Then, the rest of the field.

But even excellent hospitals differ, not only in the quality of services, as measured by US News, but in the mix of specialties they offer.

I fear, in changing their presentation of “Best Hospitals,” that US News is not only withholding useful information regarding which hospitals are the very “Best” overall, but also obscuring what may be the most important factor of all: identifying practices that treat the patient as a whole person in an integrated, responsive and multi-disciplinary care setting offering excellence in specialties across the board.

Patricia Gibbons, Rochester

What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Rochester is a welcoming place
3d ago
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: $11.25 per month is more than meets the eye
3d ago
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Vehicle fires 60 times more common with gas engines than electric
3d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


IMG_0591.JPG
Members Only
Local
Southeast Minnesota cities navigate gray areas of recreational marijuana law
2h ago
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Hanson's Orchard 056.JPG
Members Only
Local
At 89, Dodge Center apple orchard owner enjoys his final harvest
2h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Football
Members Only
Prep
Byron hopes to break through in new-look Section 1, Class 4A
3h ago
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Kasson-Mantorville, Stewartville football
Members Only
Prep
Stewartville has same lofty goals, while moving into Section 1, Class 3A
3h ago
 · 
By  Jason Feldman