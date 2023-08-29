Letter: Mayo Clinic is still No. 1

This year, US News identified a list of 22 “Honor Roll” Hospitals, but listed them alphabetically and did not do any overall ranking. However, their methodology, as it has in the past, still ranks hospitals by medical specialty.

I did a “back of the envelope” analysis. For each hospital, I added together the rankings for the specialties and divided by the number of specialties available at each Hospital. This is a shortcut method (the data is comprehensive, so a more sophisticated method is certainly possible). The resulting list from this simple data analysis provides a result similar to the lists from previous years. That is, Mayo stands apart with the lowest (best) score, followed by a cluster of four of five hospitals. Then, the rest of the field.

But even excellent hospitals differ, not only in the quality of services, as measured by US News, but in the mix of specialties they offer.

I fear, in changing their presentation of “Best Hospitals,” that US News is not only withholding useful information regarding which hospitals are the very “Best” overall, but also obscuring what may be the most important factor of all: identifying practices that treat the patient as a whole person in an integrated, responsive and multi-disciplinary care setting offering excellence in specialties across the board.

Patricia Gibbons, Rochester