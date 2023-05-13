Letter: Mayo, take care of your nurses

I am a retired Mayo Clinic Rochester Methodist Hospital staff RN who worked the OB unit for 34 years. I was at the Capitol May 8 for the press conference on Mayo's response to the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act.

For the nurses like myself that go back far enough to remember when the sisters still had a stake on the governing board, retention was hardly a problem. There were so many nurse applicants that a waiting list was in place. That was when the needs of the patient came solidly first.

Here's what I'd like to remind the board of today: Mayo Clinic, I say to you, be the leader today that our founding fathers and sisters envisioned from the start. Take good care of your hard-working, devoted nurses. Your nurses are and have always been at the core of your institution's fabulous reputation.

Linda Letts, St. Paul

