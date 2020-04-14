I challenge Mayor Kim Norton and Rochester City Council members to donate their excess pay to Rochester residents who are suffering the consequences of the current statewide shutdown — a policy they wholeheartedly support — until such a time as it is lifted. Will they?
The fact that Norton and City Council members have given themselves double their pay becomes even more egregious at a time when their constituents are experiencing unprecedented hardship due to policies they not only support but eagerly enforce. It is unconscionable for our elected officials not to share in the hardships of those who voted for them, many of whom now regret having done so.
Are Kim Norton and the Rochester City Council public servants or members of a self-rewarding political elite that is distant from and callous toward the misfortune of their constituents?
Othelmo da Silva, Rochester