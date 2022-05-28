Letter: Men should be held equally accountable

In response to "Pregnant? Keep the child if possible."

EZ Solution: When you support a bold-faced liar for president, when you get five bold-faced liars on the Supreme Court, when you get Christian women who are not Christian, who only think about themselves and no other person's predicament — this is what you get — government controlling/owning women's bodies in the United States.

What next? Think Taliban or Sharia Law.

Let's then also have our government castrate men who rape — including men who rape their wives.

Judy Severson, Byron