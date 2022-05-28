Letter: Men should be held equally accountable
In response to "Pregnant? Keep the child if possible."
EZ Solution: When you support a bold-faced liar for president, when you get five bold-faced liars on the Supreme Court, when you get Christian women who are not Christian, who only think about themselves and no other person's predicament — this is what you get — government controlling/owning women's bodies in the United States.
What next? Think Taliban or Sharia Law.
Let's then also have our government castrate men who rape — including men who rape their wives.
Judy Severson, Byron
Following the mass murder at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, I recall hearing Wayne Lapierre of the NRA, in an angry response to pressure to pass gun safety measures, declare “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” I have since heard multiple others echo that statement including following the horrible tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
We have 200,000 military stationed overseas and 1.4 million in the army alone stateside. You consider school shootings domestic terrorism but fail to act at any level.
The war in Ukraine has implications for food security around the world because this country is a world “breadbasket.” With Russia's invasion, farmers that should be tending their crops are at the front, defending their country, leaving large swaths of farmland uncultivated this year, due to constant Russian shelling and plundering of Ukrainian territory.
As the school year comes to a close, I’m writing today to celebrate someone who has dedicated the last four years to supporting our students.